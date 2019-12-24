SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of ROKT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. 665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $36.68.

