SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40 (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4019 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.