SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1752 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. 3,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

