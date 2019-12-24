SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2121 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,248. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

