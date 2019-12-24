SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7233 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $76.93.

