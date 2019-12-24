SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6075 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of MMTM stock remained flat at $$137.97 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.41.

