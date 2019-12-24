SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3096 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. 178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,365. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $73.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

