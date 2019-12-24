SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Plans $1.22 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.2191 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of GMF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $104.26.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

