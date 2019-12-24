SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:EDIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

