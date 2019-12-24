SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.5906 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

