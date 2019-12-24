SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6087 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $40.55.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

