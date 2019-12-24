SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of KOMP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,387. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

