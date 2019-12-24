SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,379. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

