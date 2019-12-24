SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1956 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

XTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.41. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

