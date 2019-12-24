Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last week, Spiking has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $776,245.00 and approximately $1.24 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.06188267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.