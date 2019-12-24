Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

