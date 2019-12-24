Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 3,333 Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Natural Health Trends worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHTC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 2,809.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 20,953.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Natural Health Trends’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Natural Health Trends Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

