Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Sachem Capital worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 333.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 167,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 47.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 741.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 464,634 shares during the last quarter.

SACH stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

