Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.34. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

