Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $175,000 in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 162,363 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 938,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 395,330 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 42.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 312,374 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

