Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $190,000 in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Luther Burbank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank Corp has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

