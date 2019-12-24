Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $206,000 in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RBB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RBB opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.12.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

