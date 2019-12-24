Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $208,000 in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 19.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 963,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 115,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

