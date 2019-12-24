Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCAU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,919,000 after purchasing an additional 762,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,703,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,507,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,574,000 after buying an additional 1,911,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,878,000 after buying an additional 4,946,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCAU. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Commerzbank raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

FCAU stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

