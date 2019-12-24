Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 5,566 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 275.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTHM opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

