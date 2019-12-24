Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of BRT Apartments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

BRT opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $286.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

