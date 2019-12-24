Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 12,011 Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PBFS opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.