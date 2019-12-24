Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Hallador Energy worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David C. Hardie purchased 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy Co has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.20). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HNRG shares. ValuEngine lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Hallador Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.