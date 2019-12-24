Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 108,690 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Bell worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 186.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 233,749 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 42.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.34. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

