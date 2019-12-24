Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSE:JBT opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

