Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 50,030 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,030 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Timkensteel worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Timkensteel by 145.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 25.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Timkensteel during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 2.51.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.