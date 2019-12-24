Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,563 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

In other Brigham Minerals news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

