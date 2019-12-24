Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 178,700 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fossil Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,589 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 458.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fossil Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,954 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Fossil Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

