SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.18

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.18 and last traded at C$24.14, with a volume of 198448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.94.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.84.

SSR Mining Company Profile (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.