STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.66.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

STEP stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.36. 57,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,383. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

