Stipend Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $210,513.00 and $46.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060020 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00065882 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00582188 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00234066 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001835 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,462,040 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

