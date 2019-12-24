StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $37.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $38.50. 4,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 60.9% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 531,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 201,103 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in StoneCo by 28.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $7,616,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

