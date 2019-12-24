Storj (STORJ) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Storj has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $2.37 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Poloniex, Radar Relay and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Radar Relay, ABCC, Liquid, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Tidex, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, IDAX, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

