Storm Reaches Market Cap of $7.82 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $800,039.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Coinnest, HitBTC, Coinrail, YoBit, Bancor Network, Upbit, Binance, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Radar Relay and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

