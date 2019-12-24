STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSKN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

