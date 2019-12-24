Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Brian M. Hermelin Buys 1,010 Shares

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SUI stock opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,561,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

