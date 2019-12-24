Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0219

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $3,067.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01182062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

