Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.51

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 5250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

THOR has been the subject of several research reports. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.72.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synthorx Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synthorx by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 111,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synthorx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synthorx by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synthorx by 9,312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Synthorx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

