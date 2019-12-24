TCASH (TCASH) 1-Day Volume Hits $690,163.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One TCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a market cap of $326,421.00 and $690,163.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TCASH has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033060 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003836 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH's official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

