Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $848.00

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 848 ($11.15) and last traded at GBX 851.38 ($11.20), with a volume of 7168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 924.16 ($12.16).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 795.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 784.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

