Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $31.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 221,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,548,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

