TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

NYSE:TTI opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. TETRA Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

