Tierion (TNT) Tops One Day Volume of $612,600.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $612,600.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00184001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.