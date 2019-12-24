Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.84

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 4536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tilray by 4,164.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

