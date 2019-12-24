TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $587.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $587.17.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total value of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total transaction of $8,713,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,948 shares of company stock worth $60,271,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $592.82. The company had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,555. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $311.46 and a 52-week high of $596.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.85 and a 200 day moving average of $522.62.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $32.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

